Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to inaugurate 'Global IndiaAI Summit 2024'

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) The two-day 'Global IndiaAI Summit 2024', to be held in the national capital on July 3-4, will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Railways and I&B Ashwini Vaishnaw, the IT Ministry said on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT and Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasad will also address the gathering at the event.

The summit aims to host a gathering of international delegates, AI experts and policymakers at the summit.

The first day will feature a diverse array of sessions designed to delve deep into critical aspects of AI application and governance. Notable sessions include 'IndiaAI: Large Language Models', exploring how advanced AI models can navigate India's linguistic diversity while upholding ethical standards.

Concurrently, the 'GPAI Convening on Global Health and AI' will gather insights into leveraging AI for healthcare in underserved regions, positioning India as a catalyst for inclusive healthcare innovation.

The second day will pivot towards nurturing talent and scaling AI innovations. The session titled 'Empowering Talent through AI Education & Skilling' aims to bridge the AI skills gap by spotlighting educational strategies and career pathways. Simultaneously, 'AI for Global Good: Empowering the Global South' will facilitate dialogues on inclusive AI development, echoing India’s advocacy for equitable global AI access, said the IT Ministry.

