Goa Police crackdown on international job scam, 2 arrested

Panaji, July 2 (IANS) While cracking down on the International Job Scam, Goa Police has arrested two persons for allegedly promising lucrative jobs in Thailand, and Cambodia and then forcing job seekers to commit cyber frauds.

Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Rahul Gupta said that police have registered a case against multiple individuals involved in an elaborate international job scam linked to cybercrimes.

He said that the scam spanned across various countries, including India, Thailand, and Cambodia.

Providing information about one of the cases, he said that one woman accused from Quepem-Goa, lured two victims with the promise of lucrative job opportunities in Thailand, offering a monthly remuneration of rupees sixty thousand, however, upon arrival, they were taken to Cambodia and placed in a call centre job instead of the promised casino job.

Police are yet to trace the accused woman.

“In another incident, accused Nashir Ahamad Tigadi from Karnataka, and Mohammad Haji, who runs ‘Excellent Services’ recruitment agency in Mumbai, assured one victim a high-paying job in Cambodia with a monthly salary of rupees one lakh. Upon his arrival at Phnom Penh, Cambodia, he was taken to ‘Dana Technologies’ a company involved in fraudulent activities, including creating fake social media accounts to lure potential victims into cryptocurrency trading scams,” he said.

Police initially apprehended Nashir Ahamad Tigadi from Belgaum and based on his disclosure apprehended another accused Mohammad Haji from Vijayapur Karnataka.

“We request all family members of individuals working in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Vietnam to verify the whereabouts of their relatives. Those engaged in cybercrimes in these countries are advised to return immediately. Failure to do so will result in legal action initiated by the Goa Police,” senior police said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.