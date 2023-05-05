Union Minister Ashwini Chaubey bats for Dhirendra Shastri

Patna, May 5 (IANS) With political temperatures soaring in Bihar over the proposed visit of Bageshwar dham's Dhirendra Shastri, union minister Ashwini Kumar Chaubey on Friday defended the self-styled Godman and threatened the opponents with dire consequences.

Shashtri is set to visit Patna's Naubatpur locality for a spiritual event on May 13, which the RJD leaders are opposing vehemently.

State Environment and Forest minister Tej Pratap Yadav has formed a private force called DSS for this purpose. Besides him, several RJD leaders, including Bihar education minister Chandrashekher, state president Jagadanand Singh, Vrisan Patel and others also gave statements against him.

"I will be present at the event venue of Baba Bageshwar at Naubatpur Patna from May 13 to 17 and can dare stop that event. The state education minister is foolish and has nothing to do with education. He had abused Ramcharitmanas," Chaubey said.

"Baba Bageshwar, who is a patron of Sanatan Dharma, has dedicated his life for the betterment of the country. If you dare touch him, you will be harmed" he warned.

