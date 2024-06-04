Union Min Pralhad Joshi leads from Dharwad by 70,205 votes

Bengaluru, June 4 (IANS) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has established a clear lead of 70,205 votes against the Congress candidate Vinod Asuti, who is contesting a Lok Sabha election for the first time.

Joshi has steadily led from the beginning, and polled more than 4.24 lakh votes from Dharwad.

Vinod Asuti polled more than 3.30 lakh votes.

