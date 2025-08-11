Unfortunate: Dilip Ghosh on ex-Trinamool leader's arrest for running fake police station

Kolkata, Aug 11 (IANS) BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress, accusing it of fraud and termed it "unfortunate" that such leaders are representing Bengal.

His remarks came a day after police revealed that a fake police station was being operated in Noida city of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district to allegedly extort money from people.

The Noida Police arrested six individuals accused of setting up the so-called 'International Police & Crime Investigation Bureau', a bogus law enforcement office.

Among those arrested was Bibhas Adhikari, former president of Trinamool Congress in Nalhati Block No. 2, Birbhum, who had previously been named in the West Bengal primary teachers' recruitment scam.

Reacting to the developments, Ghosh told IANS, "The entire country knows how a few leaders from Bengal are and how they are committing fraud. It is unfortunate that those involved in fraud are leaders of the Trinamool and are the ones representing Bengal."

According to the Noida Police, on June 4, the suspects leased a location in Sector 70. In less than a week, they installed signs featuring a logo and colours similar to those of the Central forces.

He further accused the Trinamool of tampering and manipulating voter lists by including Bangladeshi nationals in Deganga (West Bengal) and demanded strict action against those involved.

"There will be around 8-10 districts along the Bangladesh border where the number of voters has suddenly jumped. The voter count has increased by 25 per cent to 35 per cent. These are all Bangladeshi voters," he alleged.

According to him, Trinamool leaders, along with district officers, have been "welcoming them, taking money, and adding them to the voter list".

Ghosh insisted that "whoever is involved in this process should face strict action and be removed from their positions."

