Pratik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja talk about celebrating spies, sacrifices they make

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Actors Pratik Gandhi and Sunny Hinduja, who are gearing up for their upcoming series “Saare Jahan Se Acha”, are agreeing that it's high time to celebrate spies as they and their families make immense sacrifices.

With so many films and series being made on spies, is it finally time to celebrate those who work in the shadows, Pratik told IANS: “Absolutely, yes. We should celebrate them knowing one thing, that, you know, today we are in our houses, whatever that we are doing happily. Somewhere, somebody is living under the threat. And in extreme conditions, trying to make the country safe.”

The actor said that “their successes are never celebrated”.

“Not supposed to be. So by celebrating them, we are actually celebrating those successes which were never celebrated,” he added.

Actor Sunny Hinduja agrees too.

“I mean, it's, I think, an homage for all the spies. You know, those who have done such good work without, you know, caring about their personal interest and putting their country first, not even their family.”

He added: “And a homage to the families of these people who have, you know, valiantly, bravery, allowed their family members to serve the nation, you know, selflessly and putting the country first, then them or then anybody else. So it is, it should be celebrated. Yeah, it's high time we should celebrate.”

“Saare Jahan Se Accha” follows the gripping journey of RAW agent Vishnu Shankar, who is assigned a dangerous mission deep inside Pakistan.

Set against the tense backdrop of the 1970s, a time when every strategic move risked igniting a global nuclear conflict, the show captures the fierce intelligence war between India’s RAW and Pakistan’s ISI.

The series also stars Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni.

Created by Gaurav Shukla and produced by Bombay Fables, with Bhavesh Mandalia as creative producer, “Saare Jahan Se Accha” will premiere ahead of Independence Day on August 13 on Netflix.

