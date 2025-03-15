Ultra-processed vegan meat, soy milk may help lose weight: Study

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Trying to lose weight? A new study claims replacing animal products with plant-based foods like soy milk and vegan meat that are ultra-processed, can lead to significant weight loss.

The research by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine looked at the role of plant-based processed foods in weight loss.

High-processed foods -- rich in sugar, salt, and fat -- are known to be unhealthy and contribute to weight gain, obesity, and a host of diseases.

“Our research shows that choosing a bagel instead of bacon for breakfast or a veggie burger instead of a hamburger for dinner is the best option if you are looking to lose weight,” said Hana Kahleova, director of clinical research for the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine.

“Filling your plate with plant-based foods -- even if they are considered ultra-processed like soy milk and vegan meat and yogurt alternatives -- instead of animal products can have a positive impact on your weight and overall health,” Kahleova added.

The findings, published in the journal Nutrition & Metabolism, showed that participants in the vegan group decreased consumption of animal products and increased plant-based foods. This led to an average weight loss of 5.9 kilograms, compared to an insignificant change in the control group.

The top three predictors of weight loss were reduced consumption of processed animal foods (such as smoked fish), unprocessed or minimally processed animal foods (such as milk, beef, and eggs), and ultra-processed animal foods (such as cheese, fried chicken, and sausage).

This appears to have resulted from reduced calorie and fat intake and increased fiber intake, as well as calorie burn from increased after-meal metabolism, said the researchers.

“Our new study is an important reminder that plant-based foods that are considered processed, like canned beans, cereal, and veggie burgers, are actually part of a healthy diet that can help fight diet-related chronic disease epidemics,” Kahleova said.

