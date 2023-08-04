ULFA-I refutes Assam police's claim about blast planning

Guwahati, Aug 4 (IANS) Disbanded organisation United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I) in a statement has refuted Assam police's claims that the outfit is planning to carry any blast in the state before the Independence Day celebration.

In a statement made public on Thursday, the banned militant outfit said: "It has come to our notice that on August 1, 2023, Tinsukia district Additional Superintendent of Police Bibhas Das mentioned that ahead of Independence Day on August 15, our organisation has plans to carry out explosions at seven locations. We completely reject the above comments by the police officer."

The ULFA-I statement further accused the police of using the militant outfit's name for getting departmental promotion, claiming that such conspiracies have been busted in the past.

Last week, Assam police claimed that they could successfully recover a huge cache of explosives following the arrest of three persons suspected of having ties with the banned militant outfit ULFA-I. The recovery of explosives occurred in the Central Mamarani area in Digboi town under the Tinsukia district.

The police claimed that due to the quick action, a potential attack planned by ULFA-I before the Independence Day celebration has been successfully thwarted.

The explosives -- which included 8 kg of PEK, 33 detonators, 1 power pack, and 6 batteries -- were hidden in the Central Mamarani area.

A joint team of the Indian Army and police authorities was able to locate and recover the explosives by acting quickly in response to the intelligence, they said.

According to police, three people suspected of having ties to ULFA-I were arrested in the operation. The arrested individuals were identified as Sashankar Rajkhowa, Tutu Bora, and Juman Bora.

