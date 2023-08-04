Administrative failure of BJP-JJP govt in Haryana, says Hooda on Nuh violence

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday dubbed Haryana's BJP-JJP government as a "failed" and "non-performing" government, saying that the violence and riots in the Nuh and Gurugram are the result of the administrative failure and also demanded strict punishment for the people behind it.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, veteran leader and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said: "What happened in Haryana's Nuh is very unfortunate. Even in 1947 when the country witnessed partition, then also such thing did not happen here."

Taking a swipe at the BJP government in the state, he said: "Before me, even their Minister and the MP from the region Rao Inderjit Singh has said that it is a failure of the administrative, failure of the Haryana government of the BJP-JJP. Because for the last few days what was going on the channels... the police officer there said that he had already informed the government weeks before about the incident, but no action was taken.

"Had the government taken the right decision in time, this accident could have been avoided."

He noted that when riots take place, nobody is benefited but the state and the people lose a lot. He also highlighted that Haryana is an industrial state, and many MNCs have their offices in Gurugram and they have announced holidays. “So who is going to suffer?” he asked.

Attacking Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Hooda said: “On the Haryana violence, the Chief Minister says that it was a well-thought-out conspiracy, while their own BJP minister questioned that the yatra which came how did they get weapons and sticks? Why the government did not check? Whenever the yatra is taken out, permission is taken from the administration."

Discussing the role of the 33-year-old Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar, the leader of a cow vigilante group in Mewat, who is in spotlight after the communal violence that erupted in Haryana's Nuh and Gurugram districts on Monday, Hooda said: "The Chief Minister said that a case is registered against Monu Manesar and we will cooperate. Whereas the Home Minister of Haryana says that cases are registered against Monu Manesar in Haryana as well as in Rajasthan.

"These are all disputed statements. The BJP government of Haryana has completely failed administratively. The BJP-JJP government of Haryana is a non performing government and a totally failed government."

He said that he has been the Chief Minister of the state for 10 years and the police of the state is a professional force but if the state government would have taken professional steps then such incident would not have taken place.

The communal clashes in the Nuh district of Haryana have claimed six lives, including two home guards, a cleric and four others.

The violence that started in Nuh also spread to Faridabad, Palwal, Hodal, Gurugram and Sohna districts of Haryana. Hooda also said that had proper instructions been given to the police, this violence would not have happened.

The Congress leader also said that in July, there was a meeting of G-20 in Haryana, the subject of which as 'Crime and Security'.

"One one hand, you have a G20 meeting and on the other hand, the Chief Minister there says that we cannot provide security to all. What is the work of the government? The job of the government is to provide security. With his statement now every people of Haryana feel insecure," Hooda said.

"I ask what is the work of the government? We demand from the government that whoever has instigated the riots should be punished," he said also making an appeal for peace and brotherhood in Haryana.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.