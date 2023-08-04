'PM Modi, Union Ministers visited NE 595 times between Jan 2015 & June 2023'

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet Ministers visited the North Eastern Region (NER) 595 times between January, 2015 and June, 2023, Union Minister for Development of North-East Region (DoNER) G. Kishan Reddy said on Thursday.

The Minister said this in a written reply in Rajya Sabha in response to a question on the total number of visits by the Prime Minister and other Cabinet Ministers to the northeast.

"The DoNER Ministry supports the visits to the northeastern region of all the Union Ministers through a programme 'Fortnightly visits of Union Ministers to NER', which was started in 2015," Reddy said.

According to data from the DoNER Ministry, from 2017-2022, the Prime Minister had visited 44 times in the NE region.

The highest visits by PM Modi were in 2018 and 2019. The number stood at 11 each.

In 2020, the Prime Minister had visited the region only once, as per the data.

The Prime Minister had called the eight NE states as 'Asthalakshmi'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.