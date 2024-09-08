UEFA Nations League: Germany trash Hungary in Group A3

Dusseldorf (Germany), Sep 8 (IANS) Jamal Musiala's goal and three assists paved the way for Germany's 5-0 victory over hapless Hungary in the first round of Nations League A Group 3.

Germany took control from the opening whistle on home soil and went close after eight minutes when Jonathan Tah's header was cleared off the line by Dominik Szoboszlai.

Hungary's defence was kept busy as Musiala found Niclas Fullkrug, who couldn't beat Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi on 20 minutes. Musiala assisted Fullkrug again seven minutes later before the latter beat Gulacsi to break the deadlock, reports Xinhua.

Musiala continued to cause Hungary problems. The Bayern midfielder chipped a cross into the box that Kai Havertz hit the crossbar with in the 33rd minute.

Havertz should have doubled the lead just before the break, but the Arsenal striker shot wide from the edge of the area.

After a slow start to the second half, Germany finally doubled their advantage in the 58th minute when Florian Wirtz's through ball found Musiala, who slotted into the bottom right-hand corner.

Eight minutes later, Wirtz and Musiala combined again to triple Germany's lead. Musiala set up Wirtz, whose powerful shot from the edge of the box left Gulacsi helpless.

The Germans gained momentum as Havertz hit the crossbar for the second time in the 72nd minute before Aleksandar Pavlovic made it 4-0 five minutes later.

Havertz finally got his name on the scoresheet after being fouled by Willie Orban in the box. The Arsenal striker stepped up and sent Gulacsi the wrong way with a well-placed shot into the bottom right-hand corner.

"We had a sloppy start. As the game went on, we dominated, but we need to score earlier. When you create so many chances, you must put the game to bed earlier. We didn't give away many chances on our goal though," said Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Nagelsmann's men take on the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Tuesday, while Hungary host Bosnia-Herzegovina at the same time in the second round of Group A3.

