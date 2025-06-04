Udhampur-Baramulla rail link will usher new era for J&K: LG

Srinagar, May 4 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, said that the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari, will usher in a new era for the Union Territory.

The Lt Governor said that the World’s highest Chenab Railway Bridge, a network of 36 tunnels and 943 other bridges for year-round connectivity, reflects a rising Kashmir's dreams and commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in shaping a new chapter of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Hon’ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has created an inclusive and vibrant future for Jammu and Kashmir. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a new dynamism in every sector, and inclusive growth has ensured no section of society is left behind. The Prime Minister’s vision and speedy implementation of development projects on the ground have left a significant imprint on Jammu and Kashmir's growth, and what earlier seemed impossible has been made possible," he said.

Lt Governor Sinha elaborated that the Prime Minister visited Jammu and Kashmir 5 times since 2022 to inaugurate and to lay the foundation of major infrastructure projects worth Rs 64,400 crore besides 53 projects worth Rs 58,477 crore under PMDP, other connectivity and development projects worth thousands of crores are setting Jammu Kashmir on a trajectory of rapid growth.

“The Rail Project worth Rs 43,780 crore, connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari, is an engineering excellence that will create an ideal environment for trade, business, all-weather transportation, and I strongly believe, it’s a railway line to the future," he observed.

He laid stress on the fact that Jammu and Kashmir is poised to become a developed and Atmanirbhar Union Territory under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

He said the Prime Minister’s New Vision for New Jammu Kashmir ensured rapid social and economic change and a prosperous society which treats all its citizens as equals.

"Prime Minister's Infrastructure push is aimed at driving Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory's transformation, improving connectivity with other parts of the country, increasing industrial activities, enhancing living standards and fostering broader economic participation. Connectivity brings prosperity, and this historic railway line will unlock the potential of Jammu and Kashmir and drive unprecedented economic growth in remote areas," Sinha added.

