Uddhav Thackeray supports protesting teachers, mill workers; accuses Maha govt of dilly-dallying

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday extended support to protests by teachers at Azad Maidan against the Maharashtra government’s dilly-dallying over the disbursement of partial grant to them.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, who visited the venue, accused the MahaYuti government of becoming a slave of Delhi.

Earlier, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar also met the protesting teachers and extended his support to them.

“I have come to promise you today that we will not sit still until we give you what you deserve. We always say, 'father is god, mother is god, guru is god' but the rulers only want to listen to what Delhi says, as they are their guru. That is why injustice is being done by them. In Maharashtra, the slaves of Delhi have taken the vow to crush the sons of the land and the Marathi people. Let us unite and teach them such a lesson that they will not be left to falter," said Uddhav Thackeray.

Uddhav Thackeray further added, “Remember that we were and are with you, and we will come (back to power) again.”

Thackeray told the agitating teachers that he had come to appreciate their fight to get their due.

“You have gathered here in unity. I have come to promise that my Shiv Sena is with you with full force until you win your fight. I will come again for the victory rally. I will definitely come and we will celebrate the victory together,” he said.

Thackeray led a blistering attack against the MahaYuti government saying that it was making slum dwellers homeless to benefit its cronies. “Salt pans and Deonar dumping ground are being offered to a few industry friends,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Thackeray also supported the march organised on Wednesday by the Mumbai textile mill workers against the government’s delays in providing homes to them in the city.

“Today, there is a second and third generation of mill workers. In the past, there was a strike. Whatever was decided/was not given to the mill workers. Towers were built making mill workers homeless. Mill workers should get homes in Mumbai instead of Shelu and Vangani as they fought for the formation of Maharashtra,” he said.

"Give the mill workers, police and sanitation workers their rightful place. Give the rightful place to those who serve Mumbai. Our government is not in power, otherwise, you would not have needed to take out a march,” Thackeray said.

Commenting on the coming together of the Thackeray brothers, Uddhav said, “We brothers came together. Why did we reunite? We are both grandsons of the enlighteners. My grandfather and Balasaheb as well as my uncle Shrikant Thackeray were all in the fight for a united Maharashtra. And if Mumbai is being destroyed before our eyes, and the Marathi people are being oppressed, will we sit like bystanders? Hence we have settled the quarrels for the sake of Mumbai.”

