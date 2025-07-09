Shashi Tharoor delivers lectures at Oxford and London organised by OP Jindal Global University

Oxford/London (UK), July 9 (IANS) In a series of distinguished lectures and discourses held in the United Kingdom, Dr Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament, spoke about the enduring lessons from India’s civilisational heritage and the evolution of the Indian Constitution at 75.

His lectures offered a powerful reflection on the trajectory of India’s constitutional democracy -- its successes in protecting rights and freedoms, and the challenges that lie ahead as India approaches 100 years of independence in 2047.

The landmark events were organised by O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), India’s leading private university and an Institution of Eminence. The lectures were held at University College, Oxford, and Somerville College, Oxford, and at the Honourable Society of the Inner Temple in London.

At University College, Oxford, Dr Tharoor delivered a compelling lecture on the theme: “An Immemorial Civilization: Lessons from India, Lessons for India.”

He took the distinguished audience on a journey through more than 2,500 years of Indian history, emphasizing the nation’s legacy of religious tolerance, non-violence, and social justice. "There are lessons to be drawn from India’s historical and mythical figures and also from modern reformers and leaders like Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi. India’s secularism and egalitarianism have been shaped by its ancient wisdom. No nation can be called democratic and progressive unless it combats the injustices faced by the marginalized and subjugated. Indian civilization, at its most luminous moments, has done exactly that, and our quest for modernist equality has always been forged through a struggle against orthodoxy, casteism, superstition and fundamentalist exclusion,” Dr Tharoor said.

He continued, “The task before us is not just to remember India, but to reimagine it -- to draw from the deep wells of our immemorial inheritance the ethical resolve to confront contemporary inequities with courage, conviction and moral clarity, thus ensuring greater rights to the disenfranchised and those on the margins of our society.”

In his address, Dr Tharoor explained how, since the time of Ashoka, the great Mauryan emperor, the Indian ethos has promoted not merely tolerance but acceptance.

“India and its memorial civilization have lessons for the world today: that one is free to strive and seek and arrive at one’s own conception of the Almighty. And the greatest truth is to acknowledge the existence of other truths! As Vivekananda said, Hinduism is a religion that taught the world not just tolerance, but acceptance.”

At Somerville College, Oxford, Dr Tharoor eloquently traced the journey of the Indian Constitution in a lecture titled “Indian Constitution at 75: Protecting Rights, Expanding Freedoms & Empowering Citizens.”

He emphasized the enduring importance of the Constitution’s foundational ideals in guiding India through complex and diverse aspirations.

“Our Constitution represents not only a legal framework but a social contract that has bound our diverse nation together. As we mark 75 years of its adoption, we must recommit ourselves to defending the rights and freedoms it enshrines for every citizen,” Dr Tharoor remarked.

Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, introduced Dr Tharoor at the events and spoke on the significance of global dialogue on constitutional values, democratic governance, and sustainability.

“This occasion at Oxford reaffirms our belief that universities must be active participants in shaping democratic societies. The Indian Constitution is a living testament to the strength of democratic ideals, and Dr Tharoor’s insights remind us of the need to protect, expand and renew those values across generations and borders,” said Professor Kumar.

He added, “Dr Tharoor is a leading public intellectual, writer, author and a beacon of the democratic process in India, having won four times from his constituency! This event is a celebration of intellectual engagement and institutional purpose. Dr Tharoor’s powerful lecture inspires us to reaffirm our commitment to democratic values and global cooperation. As a global university, we are proud to bring together thought leaders and changemakers who shape the future of our world.”

The discussions were further enriched by a response from Professor (Dr) Shailendra Raj Mehta, O.P. Jindal Distinguished University Professor, who provided academic commentary and broader perspectives on the challenges and opportunities of constitutional governance.

JGU’s Sustainable Development Report 2025 was also presented during the event by Professor Padmanabha Ramanujam, Dean of the Office of Academic Governance at JGU. The report highlights the university’s steadfast commitment to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through its teaching, research, and institutional practices.

The event began with welcome remarks by Professor (Dr) Radhika Khosla, Research Director at the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development.

At the Honourable Society of the Inner Temple in London, O.P. Jindal Global University hosted another public lecture by Dr Tharoor on the theme: “India at 2047: The Future of the World’s Largest Democracy.”

Offering deep insights into the current state of Indian democracy, its institutional achievements, and the need for vigilance in safeguarding its constitutional values, Dr Tharoor said: “India’s democratic journey has been both remarkable and resilient, but it faces serious tests in the years ahead. Institutions matter, but the spirit behind those institutions matters even more.”

He added, “I commend O.P. Jindal Global University for fostering important conversations on democracy and development at the global level.”

Naveen Jindal, Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University and Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), India, also addressed the distinguished gathering. He emphasized the need for a forward-looking vision for India in 2047, grounded in five core values:

Education: “Especially primary education, as the foundation needs to be strong. It’s a drop in the ocean to have started two universities -- O.P. Jindal Global University and O.P. Jindal University in Chhattisgarh, which is an engineering university.”

Economy: “India’s economy needs to be strong, one that creates jobs and wealth for the nation. There needs to be a lot of action, risk-taking, investment and enterprise.”

Entrepreneurship: “The private sector in India is driven by very enterprising people. We need to nurture them and respect the wealth creators more.”

Energy: “Our future must be powered increasingly by clean, renewable, and sustainable energy. Empowerment means access to affordable energy for both the rich and the poor.”

Equality: “This is the soul of a true democracy, which lies in equality of opportunity -- something we must ensure for all 1.4 billion of our citizens.”

