Two women journalists arrested for derogatory remarks against Telangana CM

Hyderabad, March 12 (IANS) The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have arrested two women journalists of a news channel for circulating a video containing derogatory and abusive remarks against Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

Pogadadanda Revathi, Managing Director of Pulse News, and Bandi Sandhya alias Thanvi Yadav, reporter of Pulse News, were booked along with a user of 'X' account 'NippuKodi' on a complaint by Congress social media cell state secretary.

They have been booked under Section 67 (publication or transmission of obscene material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act and Sections 111 (organised crime), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), 353(2) (spreading false information or rumours that incite hatred or ill will between groups), 352 (intentionally insulting someone to provoke a breach of peace) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The complainant said that he came across an abusive video on 'X' account 'NippuKodi', featuring a representative from the Pulse TV channel interviewing an unidentified individual in a provocative manner.

During the interview, the individual makes derogatory and abusive remarks against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, clearly indicating a deliberate attempt by the Pulse TV channel to defame and spread false propaganda.

The complainant said such posts are highly provocative, and their content has the potential to incite divisions within society, which are likely to lead to disturbances in law and order.

According to the police, Revathi was previously involved in a case for verbally abusing a Dalit on a live show, for which she was arrested and released on bail.

Another case was booked against her last year for intentionally making false allegations against Telangana State Power Distribution Company Limited.

Thani Yadav is accused of posting many abusive videos against the state government and the Chief Minister.

Police seized two laptops, two hard disks, one pulse media mike logo, wireless router and seven CPUs.

The Cyber Crime Police have urged the citizens to exercise caution while posting and dealing with content on social media platforms.

The circulation of defamatory, abusive, or provocative material against individuals, particularly targeting public figures and government officials, is a punishable offence under the Indian law.

