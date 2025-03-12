Asian Legends League starts in Rajasthan with focus on Dhawan, Tharanga, Rayudu

Nathdwara (Rajasthan), March 12 (IANS) The Asian Legends League 2025 kicked off at the Madan Paliwal Miraj Sports Centre (MPMSC) in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, setting the stage for an enthralling series of cricket battles among renowned international players.

The opening day saw a high-intensity match between Afghanistan Pathans and Asian Stars. The atmosphere at MPMSC is nothing short of electric, with thousands of cricket enthusiasts gathering to witness their favorite cricket legends in action.

The upcoming schedule promises even more spectacular games, with the next match scheduled for 12th March between Bangladesh Tigers and Asian Stars, followed by other matches till March 18, 2025.

Fans can look forward to riveting contests featuring iconic players such as Shikhar Dhawan, Kedar Jadhav, Saurabh Tiwary, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Kapugedera, Shapoor Zadran, Ambati Rayudu, and Faiz Fazal, among other big names.

The commencement of the Asian Legends League 2025 marks a significant milestone for Madan Paliwal Miraj Sports Centre (MPMSC), envisioned to become a global sporting hub.

“It is a proud moment for all of us at Miraj Group to witness the successful beginning of the Asian Legends League 2025 at our very own MPMSC, Nathdwara. Our vision has always been to provide a platform that brings world-class sports to our city and inspires future generations of athletes. Today’s thrilling match and overwhelming audience response reaffirm our commitment to making MPMSC a global sports destination,” said Madan Paliwal, chairman, Miraj Group.

Adding to the excitement, Mantraraj Paliwal, vice chairman, Miraj Group, commented “We are thrilled to host the Asian Legends League 2025 and welcome global cricket icons to MPMSC, Nathdwara. Our aim has always been to develop a world-class sports ecosystem that fosters talent, builds sports tourism, and elevates the region’s prominence in global sports events. Today’s match has set the tone for a promising and exciting season ahead.”

