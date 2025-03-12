Holi 2025 Holiday: Indians Traveling Abroad See Massive Surge

The festival of colors Holi is all set to send people into a frenzy in a matter of few days. While some families are gearing up for celebrations, others are looking to plan for holidays with their families. According to a recent data, close to 21% of Holi-related Visa applications are from Indians planning trips abroad. This highlights the increasing trend of combining cultural festivities with global exploration.

During this Holi festive season, popular destinations for travelers include Thailand, Japan, Dubai, and Singapore. It also works to the advantage of the families that the festival of Holi comes as part of an extended weekend. This has resulted in a sharp increase of 27.2% in family travel compared to last year. On the other hand, the contrast of international travelers wanting to come to India to witness Holi also witnesses an uptick.

The data indicates that 13.2% of inbound Visa applications for March come from International travelers, who are eager to witness and relish the festive atmosphere in the country. This marks a total of 18% year-on-year increase. However, all the international visitors are traveling to Delhi and northern destinations like Pushkar. Another interesting trend to note from the data is that 55% of Holi travel applications span four to seven days, highlighting the rise in the trend of festival-related tourism.

Travelers have been smart in blending weekends with holidays to enjoy the beauty of these destinations perfectly.