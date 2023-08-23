Two women drug peddlers held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 23 (IANS) Sleuths of Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) have nabbed three ganja peddlers including two women and seized 23.4 kg of cannabis (ganja). The police also seized one car, sale proceeds and other assets valued at Rs 4 crore.

In an operation conducted with Golconda Police, TSNAB apprehended Kalapathi Gowtham Singh, K. Nithubai and Madhu Bai who were in possession of narcotic drugs.

A 16-year-old boy and six others are absconding.

A police officer said they seized 22 kg ganja, 281 ganja sachets (each containing 5 grams), one Mahindra Scorpio car, two bikes, six cell phones, sale proceeds of Rs 40.3 lakh, and frozen 16 bank accounts with cash deposits of Rs 1.53 crore.

They also identified immovable properties worth Rs 2 crore which were procured through the sale proceedings of ganja.

The three arrested accused are relatives, and are residents of Lodha Basthi in Nanakramguda of Rangareddy district.

Previously, Gowtham, 21, was involved in one case while 45-year-old Nithu Bai was involved in six cases booked under NDPS Act.

According to the police, the accused are into peddling ganja business for several years in the limits of Hyderabad and Cyberabad.

They used to purchase ganja in bulk for Rs 8,000 per kg from their known sources of Dhoolpet and after making the sachets of 5 grams each they are selling for Rs 250 per sachet.

Approximately, they were earning Rs 50,000 by selling one kg ganja.

In 2021, Nithu Bai was detained, and she was released from jail in October 2022. However, she again started selling ganja. For the past few years the accused persons along with their family members were selling ganja to the needy customers and earning money illegally.

According to police, the accused and their family members were enjoying their lavish life and purchased luxurious houses in different areas, purchased bikes and other movable and immovable properties with the money earned by them through sale of ganja.

On Tuesday, when Gowtham Singh along with a boy was proceeding in a car, the sleuths of TSNAB along with Golconda Police apprehended the accused and on further continuation apprehended Nithu Bai and Madhu Bai.

The police have so far identified immovable properties of accused Nithu Bai which includes G+2 house at Gandhi Nagar, Langer House and other G+2 house at Rajeev Nagar, Gachibowli which were acquired by her through sale proceedings of ganja.

The houses are worth about Rs 2 crore.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.