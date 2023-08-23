Ace Archer Jyothi Pays Courtesy Call On CM YS Jagan 

Amaravati: Indian Ace archer V. Jyothi Surekha, along with her father V. Surendra Kumar, called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Camp Office here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister congratulated her for winning medals in the recent World Archery Championship held at Berlin and Archery World Cup, Paris.

He lauded Jyothi for bringing laurels to the State and country on international platforms and wished her all success in future events.

She had shown the medals to Chief Minister and thanked him for giving her the post of Deputy Collector. The Chief Minister said that Government will extend all support to sports persons and encourage sports.

