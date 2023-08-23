CM YS Jagan Congratulates ISRO for Accomplishing Historic Moon Mission 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has described the soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 as a proud and cherished moment for the nation as it has joined the orbit of an elite group that has accomplished the Moon Mission.

Congratulating the ISRO team for creating history and space in the celestial science with an overwhelming success, the Chief Minister said, exploring uncharted polar regions has made the expedition more challenging with the world gazing at India in admiration.

ISRO scientists scripted history propelling the prowess of space technology to heights greater than the great, the Chief Minister said.



