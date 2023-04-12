Two school buses catch fire in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 12 (IANS) Two school buses parked on the premises of a private school caught fire in Gurugram on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

According to fire officials, around 1.15 p.m., a call was received informing that two buses parked on the premises of Euro International School in Sector-45 of the city had suddenly caught fire.

However, no children were present inside the buses when the incident occurred. A spark in the bus reportedly lead to the fire, which spread to another bus, they said.

Soon, both the buses were in flames. Four fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze.

