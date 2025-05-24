Two Maoists neutralised in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, May 24 (IANS) In a significant operation against Maoist insurgents, security forces successfully neutralised two high-ranking members of the banned CPI (Maoist) group in the Sukma and Bijapur districts of Chhattisgarh.

The encounters, which took place on May 22, saw a fierce exchange of fire between the armed cadres and personnel from DRG Sukma/Bijapur, STF, CoBRA, and CRPF.

The first encounter occurred in the dense forests of Pesalpad within Sukma district, where security forces engaged in prolonged combat with the Maoists.

After the operation, the body of a male uniformed insurgent was recovered, later identified as Area Committee Member Madvi Maada, who also worked against main-stream of society as the Deputy Commander of the South Sub-Zonal Bureau.

Items seized from the site included a 9mm automatic service pistol, a BGL launcher, explosive devices, and communication equipment.

Bloodstains and drag marks found at the location suggest that additional Maoists may have been injured or killed during the firefight.

Meanwhile, a second encounter took place in the Tumrel area of Bijapur district, where forces launched an offensive based on intelligence indicating Maoist activity along the Sukma-Bijapur border.

During the operation, another hardcore Maoist, identified as Sandesh alias Sannu, an Area Committee Member of the South Bastar Division Committee, was eliminated.

Security forces recovered a 12-bore gun, SLR magazines, grenades, a radio set, explosives, and Maoist propaganda material. Tragically, CoBRA 210 trooper Mehulbhai Solanki from Gujarat was martyred in the battle.

His sacrifice was honoured with full state honors in Raipur before his last rites were conducted in his hometown.

Authorities, including Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj Pattilingam, emphasised the crippling impact of recent operations, particularly the elimination of top commander Basvaraju alias BR Dada.

Officials warned remaining Maoist cadres to surrender and join the mainstream, or face a similar fate. The relentless pursuit of insurgents marks another major step in dismantling the Maoist stronghold in the region, signalling hope for lasting peace and stability in affected areas.

