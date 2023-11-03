Two killed, several injured in stampede in Bihar's Chapra

Patna, Nov 3 (IANS) Two women devotees were killed and several others injured in a stampede at a religious event in Bihar’s Chapra city on Friday morning.

Over a hundred devotees had assembled for 'Gayatri Yagya' in the Masti Chak locality.

As soon as the gate of the 'Yagya' was thrown open, the devotees rushed in recklessly resulting in a stampede.

On being informed, the district administration swung into action and rescued the victims.

Two unconscious women were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

Amar Samir, the district magistrate of Saran said, "It is not a kind of stampede. Over one hundred people tried to enter the premises at one go. Some of them fell down and got crushed by others. Two of the injured women were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed."

The devotees had assembled here from Daudnagar in Aurangabad district.

