Two kidnapped youths in Manipur released after joint efforts by Centre, state

Imphal, Oct 3 (IANS) Two youths, belonging to the Meitei community who were kidnapped by Kuki ultras on September 27, were released on Thursday, police said.

A police official said in Imphal that the two youths were handed over to the Superintendent of Police, Kangpokpi, at around 5 A.M. on Thursday.

“They were safely handed over to the Kangpokpi District Police in the presence of Assam Rifles and CRPF officials at Gamgiphai. They were later taken to the Imphal Police Station,” the official said.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in a post on X said, “The two young men abducted in Kangpokpi on 27th September, 2024 have been safely brought back to the custody of Manipur Police. I sincerely appreciate everyone from both the state and Central government who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. Your efforts are deeply valued.”

The three youths, Ningombam Johnson (25), Oinam Thoithoi (27), and Thokchom Thoithoiba (28), all residents of Thoubal districts, were kidnapped by armed militants while they were en route for an Army recruitment examination at New Keithelmanbi in between Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts on September 27.

While the Army rescued Johnson the next day, Director General of Police (DGP), Rajiv Singh went to various districts and held meetings with the abductors to secure the release of the two youths.

Both the Central and state security forces continued their efforts to ensure the safe release of the two youths, he said.

Various Civil Society Organisations, political parties and NGOs had been urging both the state government and the Kuki militants to release the youths.

Normal life was badly affected in six Valley districts in Manipur on Wednesday owing to the shutdown called by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) over the kidnapping of the two youths.

JAC convenor L Subol said that they would continue their agitation until the two youths were released.

Meanwhile, Congress Lok Sabha MP from the Inner Manipur seat, Angomcha Bimol Akoijam in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah had requested him to take urgent steps for the safe release of Oinam Thoithoi and Thokchom Thoithoiba.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.