Two intruders apprehended along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, April 29 (IANS) Two Pakistani nationals were apprehended along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K's Poonch district on Saturday.

"Two intruders, Abdul Hamid and his son Abbas, from Polas village in the Pakistan occupied part of J&K were apprehended in Gulpur sector along the LoC in Poonch after they crossed over to the Indian side. Their questioning is going on to find out whether they strayed into the Indian side inadvertently, or had crossed over intentionally," officials said.

