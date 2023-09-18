Two held in UP's Kanpur for converting woman to Islam

Kanpur, Sep 18 (IANS) Two men have been arrested from a hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on charges of religious conversion.Preliminary investigations revealed that the wife of a jeweller from Govind Nagar area of the city fell into the trap of the two Muslim men from Agra and changed her religion.

Moreover, she wanted her husband, father-in-law and son to convert too, but, as soon as information reached the Bajrang Dal workers, they came to the hotel and created a ruckus and demanded immediate action against the two Muslim men.

On the basis of a complaint, police registered an FIR and arrested the two men.

According to information, a resident of Govind Nagar owns a jewellery shop in the area and his wife came in contact with Agra residents Chand and Sohail, both 26 years old, through a mobile-app.

She left home and took along her minor son and her jewellery, besides other belongings from the house and converted to Islam.

On Saturday, along with the two Muslim men, she checked into a hotel in Kanpur, where she invited her husband and in-laws and began influencing them to convert to Islam.

Her husband, however, informed Krishna Tiwari, city president of Bajrang Dal and reached the hotel along with activists of the outfit.

Police reached the spot and arrested Chand and Sohail after registering an FIR against them.

ACP Collectorganj Nishant Sharma said the police raided the hotel on the complaint of jeweller. “Two persons have been arrested on charges of conversion and investigations are on,” he added.

