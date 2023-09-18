Man held for smuggling 1.6 kg gold at Trichy Airport

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Customs officials at Trichy Airport have arrested a man for allegedly smuggling 1.6 kilograms of gold worth Rs 96 lakh by hiding it in his innerwear, officials said on Monday.

According to the officials, the gold was seized based on specific intelligence. The accused arrived at Trichy Airport from Singapore by Scoot Airlines flight on September 17.

"The gold was extracted from a paste-like material concealed by the accused in his innerwear at the arrival hall of Tiruchirappalli Airport," they added.

The recovered gold was confiscated under the provisions of Section 110 of the Customs Act, and the passenger was subsequently arrested under Section 104 of the Customs Act.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

