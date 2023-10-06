Two held with live cartridges from Gorakhnath temple

Gorakhpur, Oct 6 (IANS) Two youths from Jharkhand were taken into police custody from the Gorakhnath temple for allegedly carrying three live cartridges during a security check.

Gorakhpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said: “The Gorakhnath temple is the camp office and residence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The Chief Minister was there till Wednesday afternoon and security personnel were on high alert in view of his visit.

“Following the incident, security arrangements have been beefed up. Police and intelligence agencies are probing the conspiracy angle and also the criminal background of those taken into custody."

Grover further said the investigation was under progress and that intelligence and security agencies were interrogating the duo.

“The Gorakhpur police are also in touch of Jharkhand police to trace the criminal background of the duo,” he said.

Superintendent of Police, Gorakhpur city, K.K. Bishnoi said police were verifying the statements given by the youths.

However, he did not disclose their names.

This was fourth such incident at the Gorakhnath temple in the past three months.

On July 14, Subhodh Mishra of Bettiah, Bihar, was arrested when he visited the Gorakhnath temple with a country made pistol.

He was booked under the Arms Act.

On the same day, the police had arrested five BJP supporters from Shravasti who had reached the Gorakhnath temple to register their complaint regarding police inaction at the Chief Minister’s Janata Darshan programme.

During intensive checking of vehicles parked at the temple, security personnel had recovered five live cartridges from the dashboard of their vehicles and arrested them.

They were also booked under the Arms Act.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.