Two cops killed in Odisha road accident, CM Majhi announces Rs 10 lakh solatium

Bhubaneswar, April 22 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the family members of two police personnel who died in a road accident in Cuttack.

As per the Chief Minister's office, CM Majhi expressed deep sorrow over the death of two police personnel in the accident that took place at Gatiroutpatna on Cuttack-Paradip Road under the CRRI police station area on Tuesday.

"Expressing deep condolences to the bereaved families, CM Majhi ordered to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of kin of both the deceased. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured," informed the CMO on X.

The deceased were identified as home guard Jagannath Mahali, who was driving the Police Control Room (PCR) van, and Lokanath Shabar, a personnel of Odisha Auxiliary Police Force (OAPF).

A sand-laden vehicle rammed into the PCR van from the opposite direction at Gatiroutpatna at around 4.30 a.m.

The accident was so severe that the PCR van was completely damaged. The Police personnel present in the PCR van were stuck in the damaged vehicle.

Upon being informed, the fire services personnel reached the spot and rescued the severely injured constable.

He was immediately shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. The fire services personnel later recovered the bodies of the driver and one constable. The bodies of the police personnel were later handed over to the Police staff.

"One of our PCRs attached to the CRRI police station was conducting patrolling in the area when it met with an accident with a Hyva truck. Unfortunately, both vehicles turned turtle, and two police personnel died on the spot. One police personnel who has sustained injuries is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. His condition is reportedly stable. The Hyva driver has also been apprehended and an investigation is on in this matter," said DCP Cuttack, Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo.

