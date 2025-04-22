Develop culture of safety, well-being of patients at healthcare facilities: Ministry

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Highlighting the issue of fire prevention and safety, Health Ministry on Tuesday said it is committed to ensure safety and well-being of patients (both outpatients and inpatients), their attendants and others at the healthcare facilities.

Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava stressed on the importance of ensuring fire and electrical safety in all health facilities, while highlighting need for fire safety planning, capacity building of all healthcare functionaries on hospital fire safety as well as need to organise regular mock drills on fire preparedness as well as patient evacuation.

The ministry has launched the Fire Safety Week in collaboration with all states/UTs as well as relevant central ministries and departments from April 21-25.

At the pledge-taking ceremony, Srivastava also highlighted the need to develop a culture of safety at health facilities.

She urged all public and private health facilities to participate maximally in the activities and share the best practices with the Ministry to enhance and ensure the fire safety across all health facilities in the country.

The participants pledged to uphold the highest standards of fire safety within their respective organisations and healthcare facilities; cultivate a culture of fire safety awareness within their respective institutions by educating all staff and stakeholders on fire prevention, emergency response procedures, and the vital resources needed to maintain a safe environment; prioritize the safety of every patient, colleague, and visitor and embrace innovative solutions to prevent fire hazards.

Various activities have been planned throughout the country during the ‘Fire Safety Week’ in order to raise awareness regarding importance of prevention and mitigation of fire hazards in all healthcare facilities across the country.

The ministry also organised a two-day webinar series on fire and electrical safety in health facilities, covering crucial aspects like prevention, regulatory compliance, maintenance and operations of fire detection and suppression systems, patient evacuation as well as holding mock-drills/ mock exercises to engage.

The webinar series has been attended by over 3,000 participants from all states/UTs.

Considering the need for active participation by private health sector, the ministry has also urged Indian Medical Association, Central ministries and departments to participate in observing ‘Fire Safety Week’ activities.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.