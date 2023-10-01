Two absconding drug peddlers held in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Oct 1 (IANS) The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch has arrested two absconding accused involved in separate cases under the NDPS Act.

The accused persons were identified as Md Sadam of Pipli area in Puri district and Chittaranjan Behera of Fategarh in Nayagarh district.

Sources said Md Sadam, who had been on the run in the NDPS case for the last 20 months, was finally apprehended by the STF sleuths during a raid in Khordha district on Friday.

The sleuths had earlier seized brown sugar weighing 3 kgs and 110 gram worth Rs 3.10 crore, various arms and ammunitions and Rs 65.32 lakh in cash during a raid in Nayagarh district on January 24, 2022.

Md Sadam along with some others had managed to give the cops the slip during the raid in 2022.

"Chittaranjan was on the run for the past two years before he was nabbed by the STF from his hideout in Bhubaneswar city here on Friday. He is involved in a case registered at the STF police station on December 20, 2021," said a senior police official.

The cops had reportedly arrested two other associates of Chittaranjan from Bhapur area of Dhenkanal district and seized heroin worth more than Rs 1 crore from their possession. They had confessed to having procured the seized contraband from Chittaranjan.

Both Md Sadam and Chittaranjan were on Saturday produced before separate courts in Nayagarh and Dhenkanal districts respectively.

