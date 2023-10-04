Twin brothers drowns in Yamuna river in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) In a tragic incident, 14-year-old twin brothers drowned in the Yamuna river in northeast Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at New Usmanpur police station at 4:05 p.m. on Tuesday informing about the drowning of the twin brothers in the Yamuna Khadar area.

“The police reached the spot and took both the boys to the JPC Hospital where the doctor declared them brought dead,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), Joy Tirkey.

On inquiry, it was found that the deceased were twin brothers, residents of Gamri village, and were studying in Class 9.

“The father of the deceased works in a toy factory in Sahibabad while the mother works as a maid. They also have a daughter. At the time of the incident, both parents were out on work,” the officer said.

