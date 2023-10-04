This is beginning of BJP's end: AAP leaders on Sanjay Singh's arrest (Ld)

At a press conference on the arrest of Sanjay Singh, AAP leaders said this the beginning of the end of the BJP.

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and minister Atishi Marlena, and AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj spoke to the media on Wednesday on the arrest of the party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

Hitting out at the BJP, Marlena said that for past 15 months, the BJP government, along with all its agencies and several officers has been working very hard to find evidence of corruption by the AAP in the Delhi liquor policy case. However, all this has turned out to be a futile exercise as they could not find any evidence of corruption.

Sanjay Singh has been arrested without any proof as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP are scared of the AAP and Sanjay Singh, Atishi said. Neither the CBI nor the ED has found any evidence against us, she added added.

The Central government's frustration over its defeat is manifesting itself as a dictatorship, Atishi charged.

She also referred to the October 3 raids on journalists and a brawl at Krishi Bhawan involving TMC leaders.

Whenever a dictatorial government sees that it's losing its grip on power, it resorts to such measures, Atishi said.

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said that Sanjay Singh is the opposition's most powerful voice and the raids by the ED is an attempt to silence him. Sanjay never backed down from raising public issues.

He added that PM Modi has realised that his government is about to be ousted from power in 2024 and hence he has resorted to conducting bogus raids.

"They have slapped an imaginary and fictitious case and alleged that a scam worth hundreds of crores has taken place. I think that it is the first scam in history that an investigation has been going on for 15 months. Two of the biggest investigation agencies of the country, i.e. the CBI and ED, are conducting an investigation in this matter. They have raided over 1000 places, including business people, politicians, businesses' houses, traders."

Lashing out at the PM, he said that the Centre is taking such steps out of desperation to find something incriminating and make a case out of it

He said that AAP strongly condemns such raids.

The CBI-ED conducted an investigation for over 15 months, raided thousands of places and yet they could not find anything, Bhardwaj said in a statement.

"ED will not find anything from Sanjay Singh's residence and yet plant fake news through sources that they have found something suspicious in phones and laptops."

People are hoping that the Lok Sabha elections take place at the earliest and they can bid adieu to the BJP, Bhardwaj added.

The ED arrested Sanjay Singh during its probe into the money laundering case in connection with the now scrapped Delhi excise policy, officials said.

A top ED official told IANS that Singh has been arrested under the sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) but did not share more details.

The arrest comes after the financial probe agency sleuths on Wednesday carried out searches at his residence in Delhi.

-- IANS

nupur/bg

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.