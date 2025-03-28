TVK meet: Vijay’s party demands withdrawal of Waqf Bill, continuation of bilingual policy

Chennai, March 28 (IANS) The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, held its first-ever general council meeting on Friday in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai, where it demanded withdrawal of the Waqf Bill and continuation of the bilingual policy.

The meeting witnessed the participation of over 2,000 members and saw the adoption of 17 resolutions addressing various pressing issues at both the state and national levels.

A key resolution passed at the meeting was the party’s strong demand for the Union government to withdraw the Waqf Amendment Bill.

The TVK stated that while the Bill was presented as a measure to ensure transparency in managing Waqf properties, it would, in reality, undermine the rights of the Muslim community and impose restrictions that could further marginalise them.

The TVK also demanded the continuation of the bilingual policy and stiffly opposed the three language policy put forward by the Centre.

The party also reiterated its steadfast support for the fishermen of Tamil Nadu, who have long suffered due to frequent attacks and killings by the Sri Lankan Navy.

TVK demanded a permanent solution from the Union government to address the grievances of the fishing community and pledged to go to great lengths to safeguard their interests.

Other significant resolutions passed during the session reflected the TVK’s commitment to social justice, decentralisation of power, and good governance.

The party, in its resolution, also opposed the construction of a new airport in Parandur, citing environmental and displacement concerns.

It also demanded greater devolution of powers to state governments, ensuring more autonomy in regional governance.

The TVK also called for constitution of special fast-track courts to investigate cases of sexual assault, speeding up justice for victims.

The party resolution also condemned the DMK government for its failure to maintain law and order.

The TVK demanded a probe into the Rs 1,000 crore scam in TASMAC, the state-run liquor outlet chain.

The TVK resolution also supported a caste-wise Census to ensure equitable representation and policies aimed at social justice.

The party also urged the government not to deceive employees, teachers, and workers with false promises.

In a move to honour Tamil Nadu’s legacy of social reform, the party proposed naming the upcoming international convention centre on East Coast Road (ECR) in Chennai after Periyar, a revered social reformer.

TVK also voiced its continued support for a lasting solution to the Sri Lankan Tamil issue, advocating for a referendum as a democratic way forward.

The party reaffirmed its allegiance to the principles of its policy leaders and unanimously granted its leader, Vijay, full authority to steer the party’s future course.

Vijay officially launched TVK on February 2, 2024, positioning it as a platform against corruption and divisive politics.

While he chose not to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he has confirmed that TVK will actively participate in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Vijay has made it clear that TVK will align only with parties that accept his leadership, signaling his ambition to emerge as a strong contender for the Chief Minister’s post in 2026.

