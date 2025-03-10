Tusshar Kapoor drops a BTS video from 'Dus June Ki Raat'

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Tusshar Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a behind-the-scenes video from his crime drama, "Dus June Ki Raat."

The clip opens with Tusshar getting the final makeup touches. Next, we see him racing out of a car and running towards the forest. He can also be seen discussing the scene with the crew.

Tusshar wore a white shirt, along with, matching trousers and a blue sweater.

"Behind every perfect shot is a whole lot of fun, hustle, and retakes! BTS of #DusJuneKiRaat!", Tusshar captioned his latest post.

"Dus June Kii Raat" has been made under the direction of Tabrez Khan. Jointly produced by Jaasvand Entertainment and Balaji Telefilms, the project stars Tusshar Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the lead. Shaan Groverr, Sumit Arora, Bijou Thaangjam, and Rohit Gill are also a part of the ancillary cast.

"Dus June Ki Raat" premiered on JioCinema on August 4, 2024. This was followed by the release of the second season of the show on October 30, 2024, with the cast reprising their roles from the original drama.

"Dus June Ki Raat" shares the tale of Panauti, a hapless young man with notorious bad luck, and his quest to reopen his father's theatre. Packed with hilarious misadventures and colorful characters, his journey with cousin Battu for love and luck is a hilarious journey of fun, laughter, and unintended consequences.

Back in January this year, Tusshar took to social media and shared a heartfelt birthday post for his nephew, Ravie, calling him the "most innocent member" of the Kapoor family.

Taking to his IG, he posted a throwback video of Ravie with his son Laksshya, where the two kids could be seen sitting and eating in a room with a village setting.

“God bless you #Ravie ..... The most innocent member in our family! #angel #godschild Many many days come, again and again my heart sings this, you live for thousands of years, this is my wish! #happybirthdaytoyou", Tusshar penned the caption.

