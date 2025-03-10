Holi 2025 Hyderabad: Events, Venues & Dates to Celebrate!
Hyderabad is gearing up for a vibrant and colorful Holi celebration this year, with a wide range of events, parties, and cultural activities in March 2025. From live performances to organic colors and delicious food, the city is ready to make this Holi memorable for everyone. Whether you're looking for a lively gathering with friends or a family-friendly experience, Hyderabad has something for everyone to enjoy.
Several popular venues across the city will host exciting events, each offering a unique twist on the festival. Some of the top events happening this year include:
Holi Dhamaka
Date: March 14
Venue: Hockey Ground
Fee: Rs 99 Onwards
Rang Basant 2025
Date: March 14 - March 15
Venue: Begumpet Hockey Stadium
Fee: Rs 149 Onwards
Hyd's Biggest Holi Wave
Date: March 14
Venue: Hitex Cricket Grounds
Fee: Rs 249 Onwards
RadhaKrishn Holi Ustav
Date: March 14
Venue: Peoples Plaza
Fee: Rs 199 Onwards
Holi Hai 6.0
Date: March 14
Venue: Boulder Hills
Fee: Rs 799 Onwards
Holi Mahotsav 2.0
Date: March 14
Venue: Sri Palani Conventions
Fee: Rs 99 Onwards
Rang Kesariya Laal
Date: March 14
Venue: Meydan Expo Centre
Fee: Rs 199 Onwards
Holination with Kajal Agarwal
Date: March 14
Venue: Raunaqs HIGH Man Made Hill
Fee: Rs 199 Onwards
Navrang
Date: March 14
Venue: Sandhya Convention
Fee: Rs 179 Onwards
With so many options to choose from, Hyderabad's Holi celebrations promise to bring joy and excitement to all. Don't miss out on the fun and plan your visit to one of these fantastic events!