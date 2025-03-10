Holi 2025 Hyderabad: Events, Venues & Dates to Celebrate!

Hyderabad is gearing up for a vibrant and colorful Holi celebration this year, with a wide range of events, parties, and cultural activities in March 2025. From live performances to organic colors and delicious food, the city is ready to make this Holi memorable for everyone. Whether you're looking for a lively gathering with friends or a family-friendly experience, Hyderabad has something for everyone to enjoy.

Several popular venues across the city will host exciting events, each offering a unique twist on the festival. Some of the top events happening this year include:

Holi Dhamaka

Date: March 14

Venue: Hockey Ground

Fee: Rs 99 Onwards

Rang Basant 2025

Date: March 14 - March 15

Venue: Begumpet Hockey Stadium

Fee: Rs 149 Onwards

Hyd's Biggest Holi Wave

Date: March 14

Venue: Hitex Cricket Grounds

Fee: Rs 249 Onwards

RadhaKrishn Holi Ustav

Date: March 14

Venue: Peoples Plaza

Fee: Rs 199 Onwards

Holi Hai 6.0

Date: March 14

Venue: Boulder Hills

Fee: Rs 799 Onwards

Holi Mahotsav 2.0

Date: March 14

Venue: Sri Palani Conventions

Fee: Rs 99 Onwards

Rang Kesariya Laal

Date: March 14

Venue: Meydan Expo Centre

Fee: Rs 199 Onwards

Holination with Kajal Agarwal

Date: March 14

Venue: Raunaqs HIGH Man Made Hill

Fee: Rs 199 Onwards

Navrang

Date: March 14

Venue: Sandhya Convention

Fee: Rs 179 Onwards

With so many options to choose from, Hyderabad's Holi celebrations promise to bring joy and excitement to all. Don't miss out on the fun and plan your visit to one of these fantastic events!