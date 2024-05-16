Turmoil in K'taka Congress can spill out anytime after LS polls: Jagadish Shettar

Hubballi (Karnataka), May 16 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Belagavi, Jagadish Shettar, claimed on Thursday that the internal strife and turmoil in the ruling Congress in the state could spill out anytime after the results of the Lok Sabha elections are announced on June 4.

Speaking to reporters here, Shettar said he is making this remark after closely observing the developments in the Congress for the past two to three months.

“The infighting for the top post between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D.K. Shivakumar has been going on since before the formation of the Congress government last year,” he claimed.

"There is no clarity as to whether Siddaramaiah will complete a full five-year term or exit midway. Attempts being made by Shivakumar to secure the CM’s chair can bring the downfall of the Congress government in Karnataka," Shettar pointed out.

He also noted that the BJP does not have to carry out ‘Operation Lotus’ to bring down the government headed by Siddaramaiah in Karnataka.

"The MLAs who are unhappy over the non-allocation of funds are filled with discontent. No money is allotted for development works. The discontent might come out at any point in time," he said.

Stating that Siddaramaiah often claims that no MLA from his party will quit and join the opposition ranks, the senior BJP leader said, "If he is repeatedly trying to put up a united face, it means that all is not well in the party."

“Three months back, I said the Congress government will collapse in Karnataka after the Lok Sabha election results are announced. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde too said the same thing recently. The internal strife in Congress is intense,” Shettar claimed.

