Turkish firm Celebi’s arbitration application rejected in India

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Celebi Ground Handling India’s arbitration application for interim measures against Ahmedabad International Airport over the cancellation of security permits has been dismissed, according to an exchange filing by the Turkish firm’s parent company.

"The arbitration application filed by our company, Celebi Ground Handling India Pvt Ltd, in which our company owns 61 per cent of the capital, against Adani Ahmedabad International Airport Limited in the Ahmedabad Commercial Court on 27.05.2025, seeking interim measures due to the cancellation of security clearances by the Civil Aviation Security Bureau in relation to its operations at Ahmedabad International Airport, was rejected on 02.06.2025," the company stated.

The company said it would appeal to the Supreme Court on the issue.

The Indian government has revoked the security clearance for Turkish ground-handling firm Celebi Airport Services at Indian airports, in the wake of Turkey’s support to Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attacks and Operation Sindoor launched by India to avenge the killings of 26 tourists.

In a notification, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said, “In the exercise of power conferred upon DG, BCAS, the security clearance in Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of National Security.”

The Turkish company handles around 70 per cent of the ground operations at Mumbai airport, including passenger services, load control, flight operations, cargo and postal services, warehouses and bridge operations.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, also stated that there were requests from across India to ban Celebi NAS Airport Services India Ltd.

“Recognising the seriousness of the issue and the call to protect national interests, we have taken cognizance of these requests and Ministry of Civil Aviation has revoked security clearance of the said company. Ensuring the safety and interests of the nation remains our top priority,” the minister posted.

Since its entry in 2008, Celebi has expanded its presence in India's aviation sector.

As per reports, the firm is partly owned by Sumeyye Erdogan, daughter of Tayyip Erdogan.

Sumeyye Erdogan is married to Selcuk Bayraktar, the man who produces Bayraktar military drones, which Pakistan used against India.

This suggests that support to Pakistan is not just a matter of Turkish state policy, but one in which Erdogan’s own family is directly involved, according to reports.

