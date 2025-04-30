Trump Jr meets Hanwha executives to discuss business partnership: Reports

Seoul, April 30 (IANS) Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, met with Hanwha Group Vice Chairman Kim Dong-kwan and his two younger brothers to discuss potential partnerships in the shipbuilding, defense and energy sectors, local media reported on Wednesday.

Trump Jr. arrived in Seoul late Tuesday ahead of scheduled meetings with around 20 business leaders from major South Korean conglomerates the following day.

This two-day visit marks Trump Jr.'s first trip to South Korea since his father took office in January. The trip was arranged at the invitation of Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin, reports Yonhap news agency.

Trump Jr. was said to have met with Hanwha vice chair Kim and Kim Dong-won, chief global officer and president of Hanwha Life Corp., as well as Kim Dong-seon, vice president and head of future vision at Hanwha Galleria Corp., at a location in southern Seoul.

Kim Dong-won and Kim Dong-seon were seen arriving at Seoul's Josun Palace hotel, where Trump Jr. is staying, at around 8 a.m.

Vice Chairman Kim was expected to travel to Hanwha Ocean Co.'s shipyard in Geoje, 329 kilometers southeast of Seoul, later in the day, coinciding with a visit by U.S. Navy Secretary John Phelan, who is reportedly exploring potential partnerships in the shipbuilding industry.

Hanwha Group did not confirm the executives' meeting with Trump Jr. or the vice chairman's visit to the shipyard.

Other business leaders scheduled to meet with Trump Jr. included CJ Group Chairman Lee Jae-hyun, Celltrion Inc. Chairman Seo Jung-jin, Naver Corp. founder Lee Hae-jin and Lotte Corp. Senior Vice President Shin Yoo-yeol, according to industry sources.

According to the sources, South Korean business circles had asked Chung before the U.S. presidential election in November to facilitate Trump Jr.'s visit as a means of establishing closer contact with the Trump circle.

Executives from the semiconductor, automotive, energy, steel and defense sectors have reportedly expressed interest in one-on-one meetings with Trump Jr.

For South Korean firms that export to the United States and seek a reliable communication channel with Washington, these meetings may present a rare opportunity to engage directly with someone closely connected to President Trump.

