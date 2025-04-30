Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Jewelry Sales Expected to Reach Rs 16,000 Crore Despite High Prices

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has forecast a "mixed trend" in gold and silver purchases on the sacred day of Akshaya Tritiya, April 30, owing to the sharp rise in precious metal prices. The industry will bring Rs 16,000 crore in revenues, according to Pankaj Arora, president of the All India Jewellers and Goldsmith Federation.

High Prices Affect Consumer Demand

The sudden spike in the price of gold, from Rs 73,500 per 10 grams last year to Rs 1 lakh now, and silver, from Rs 86,000 per kilogram to Rs 1,00,000 per kilogram, has impacted consumer buying. Arora said that Akshaya Tritiya traditionally experiences a spurt in buying, but high prices have hit sales this year.

Estimated Sales

Despite the problems, the industry hopes to sell approximately 12 tonnes of gold worth close to Rs 12,000 crore and 400 tons of silver worth Rs 4,000 crore, with an estimated total business of Rs 16,000 crore.

Factors Leading to Price Rise

The increase in price can be attributed to several factors, such as increasing crude oil prices, economic uncertainty in the world, devaluation of the Indian rupee against the dollar, and increased investor demand for gold as a safe asset. Interest rate fluctuations and geopolitical tensions have also led to the price hike.

Industry Advice

Trade experts have urged consumers to demand proper bills, purchase only hallmarked and BIS-certified jewelry, and conduct business only with recognized jewelers to prevent price manipulation.

Urja Bazaar Boosts Current Wedding Season

CAIT National President B C Bhartia stated that the ongoing Indian wedding season has supported demand for jewelry, and jewelers have launched good offers to lure customers. The industry is hopeful despite problems, regarding sales during the Akshaya Tritiya.

