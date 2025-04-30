Why People Buy Gold on Akshaya Tritiya – Explained Simply

For generations, buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya has been a popular tradition. The word Akshaya in Sanskrit means “never-ending” or “eternal,” and this day is believed to bring lasting prosperity, success, and good fortune.

Why is Gold Bought on This Day?

On Akshaya Tritiya, people believe that anything new started or bought will grow and bring long-term benefits. That’s why buying gold—seen as a symbol of wealth—is considered lucky. Many jewelry stores also offer special deals to attract buyers on this day.

Why Gold?

Gold Increases in Value: Gold is seen as a valuable asset that grows in worth over time. Because of this, buying gold has become a regular part of Akshaya Tritiya celebrations. Some stock market investors also buy promising stocks on this day, hoping for future gains.

Symbol of Everlasting Wealth: Gold represents wealth and prosperity. Buying it on a day meant for abundance is believed to bring continuous financial growth.

No Need for a Muhurat: Akshaya Tritiya is so auspicious that people don’t need to consult an astrologer for the right time (muhurat) to start something new, get married, or make big purchases—making it a preferred day for investments and new beginnings.

Deep-Rooted Tradition: In many Indian homes, especially in South India, buying gold or silver—whether jewelry, coins, or even gold ETFs—has become almost like a ritual on this day.

How Akshaya Tritiya is Celebrated

Donating to Charity: Giving food, clothes, or money is considered very rewarding on this day.

Starting Something New: Many people choose this day to launch businesses, sign contracts, or begin projects.

Weddings and Housewarmings: It's also a popular date for weddings or moving into a new home, as it’s one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar.