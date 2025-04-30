Akshaya Tritiya 2025 – Know Today’s Gold Rate

Akshaya Tritiya, one of the most sacred and widely celebrated festivals in India, marks a day of new beginnings and prosperity. Traditionally, buying gold on this day is considered highly auspicious, as the yellow metal symbolizes wealth, security, and eternal good fortune.

On this festive occasion, gold prices across major Indian cities have slightly declined, presenting a great opportunity for buyers.

24 Carat Gold Rates Today (Per 10 Grams)

Hyderabad – ₹97,980

Delhi – ₹97,693

Mumbai – ₹97,547

Bengaluru – ₹97,535

Chennai – ₹97,541

22 Carat Gold Rates Today (Per 10 Grams)

Hyderabad – ₹89,810

Delhi – ₹89,563

Mumbai – ₹89,417

Bengaluru – ₹89,405

Chennai – ₹89,411

Silver Price in India Today (April 30, 2025)

₹1,00,400 per kg

Silver also saw a marginal decline, making it another attractive option for festive investment.

Why Akshaya Tritiya is Special for Buying Precious Metals

The word “Akshaya” means eternal, and it is believed that anything started on this day will continue to grow. That’s why buying gold or silver is seen as a way to bring long-lasting prosperity. Families often purchase jewellery, coins, or bullion, and jewellers typically offer special festive deals on Akshaya Tritiya.

With a slight dip in both gold and silver prices, this year’s Akshaya Tritiya offers the perfect blend of tradition and smart financial planning.

Happy Akshaya Tritiya!