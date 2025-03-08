Tripura only state in the country to launch e-office from Cabinet to Panchayat level: CM Saha

Agartala, March 8 (IANS) Tripura is the only state in the country to have already launched an electronic office (e-office) from the state Cabinet level to 3-tier Gram Panchayat level, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Saturday on the occasion of the completion of two years of the second BJP-led government.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President J.P. Nadda would address a massive public rally in Agartala on Sunday on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Manik Saha-led BJP-led government.

Saha, addressing the official function on the occasion at the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan, said that after the BJP came to power in Tripura in 2018, peace was restored, leading to the launching of 20 to 22 big projects launched in seven years for the all round developments of the state.

“On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday 'Har Ghar Sushashan Campaign' was launched in 2022 and the good governance mission benefited 23 lakh people. On the same occasion, we launched a new portal, ‘Amar Sarkar’, to act as a bridge between the people and the government. This ‘Amar Sarkar’ portal earned huge appreciation at the national level,” the Chief Minister claimed.

He said that in all parameters of development and prevailing situation, Tripura is now in a leading position in the country. In the law and order situation, Tripura is the third best state among the 28 states in the country while the state is in the 8th position as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), he said.

To empower the women, the Chief Minister said that 33 reservations were made for women in the government jobs, the Chief Minister said, adding that under the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) 53,623 Self Help Groups (SHGs) have been formed involving 4.84 lakh rural women while under the Tripura Urban Livelihood Mission 5941 SHGs were formed involving 63,743 women.

Rs 114 crore were allocated to establish 10 working women hostels, free scooty and bicycles are being provided to the girl students and nine all women Police stations were set up in Tripura, Saha said.

Referring to his government's policies to provide employment and to create employment opportunities for the unemployed youths, the Chief Minister said that till January government jobs were provided to 16,451 youths while 5,771 people recruited through outsourcing.

According to Saha, the BJP government so far provided 30 per cent Dearness Allowance to the government employees. In the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sectors over 2.1 lakh micro entrepreneurs were involved so far and the government has been trying to increase the number in this sector, he said.

“The per capita income in Tripura rose to Rs 1,77,723 while Tripura is now a front runner state in the Sustainable Development Goals.”

The Chief Minister said that around a dozen awards and schemes were initiated by the government to encourage the students, youths, girls, small entrepreneurs and all sections of people either to start their new enterprising ventures or to do better results in academic lines or perform better in their fields.

Noting that the state government has launched many pro-investment policies, he said that over 787 investors participated in the recent investment summit in Agartala and signed MoU worth of Rs 3,700 crore.

The Chief Minister said that Rs 7,000 crore have been allocated in this year’s (2024-25) annual budget for the development of various infrastructures, he stated.

