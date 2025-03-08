Adah Sharma shares a hilarious Women's Day wish

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma shared a hilarious wish on Women's Day.

When asked what message she would like to give fellow women, she replied in her usual quirky way saying, "Men are like the mobile phone. Women are like the network in it. Without them, the phone can't do much. So all you women, remember that! Know that you are that important."

On the professional front, Adah will next be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's "Tumko Meri Kasam", alongside Anupam Kher and Ishwak Singh.

The recently released trailer of the film showed Adah and Anupam Kher delving into the sensitive and often taboo topics surrounding IVF and fertility. The film talks about the challenges and societal stigmas that couples face when dealing with fertility issues.

Dropping the trailer on her IG, Adah wrote, “#VikramBhatt's #TumkoMeriKasam Only IN CINEMAS 21st March He made a Promise to his love, A murder could destroy it! A battle to protect love, a war to save legacy, #TumkoMeriKasamTrailer Out Now.”

"Tumko Meri Kasam" is loosely based on the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of the well-known Indira IVF chain.

Speaking about the film, Adah shared, "Tumko meri kasam is a true story, and I'm blessed to play Indira. Looking at the tears in Ajay Murdia and his family's eyes makes me feel like we did a good job. I'm very happy that people like the chemistry between Ishwak and me. I'm so fortunate to get so much love from the audience every time I play a different role. Thanks to the audience's acceptance of me in different parts, I can take up different roles."

Additionally, Adah will also be seen in the second season of her very successful show "Reeta Sanyal".

She has further been roped in for an international project where she will play a superhero.

