Shruti Haasan’s Controversial Comment on Women's Day Goes Viral!

Shruti Haasan, the daughter of legendary actor Kamal Haasan, has made a name for herself in the film industry with her talent and strong screen presence. From Kollywood to Tollywood and even Bollywood, she has worked with top stars and established herself as a versatile performer. Her recent Telugu appearance in Salaar was well-received, further solidifying her place in the industry.

Known for her candid and unfiltered opinions, Shruti Haasan has largely stayed away from controversies, choosing instead to speak her mind with clarity and confidence. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, she sparked a thought-provoking debate by questioning the relevance of the celebration.

In an exclusive interview with Sakshi, Shruti stated,

"Why celebrate Women's Day when there's no ‘Men’s Day’? Are these special days meant to remind us that women are still behind? Also, why do people call certain films ‘women-oriented’ while never labeling others as ‘male-oriented’? This inequality needs to stop. The day Women's Day becomes unnecessary will be the day true gender equality is achieved."

Her bold statement has resonated with many, reinforcing her reputation as more than just an actress—she is an independent thinker unafraid to challenge societal norms.