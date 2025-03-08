Women's participation crucial to achieve Viksit Bharat goal: Maharashtra Governor

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Maharashtra Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan on Saturday said that women are becoming entrepreneurs through self-help groups due to the financial assistance schemes of the Central and State governments, and asserted that fair sex participation is important in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

This is strengthening the economy of rural areas.

In his speech at the state-level programme to celebrate the one decade of the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign on the occasion of International Women's Day, he said that the contribution of women is important for the country's development.

"Women are at the forefront in every sphere, and in Maharashtra, they hold several key posts including that of the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police. The future of women is quite bright in the country," said the Governor.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said women constitute 50 per cent of the population and if human resources are developed keeping women at the centre, the country will prosper.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recognised this and hence schemes ranging from 'Lek Ladki' to 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' to 'Lakhpati Didi' are being implemented effectively. Due to the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme, child marriages have been stopped in many districts of Maharashtra and the incidence of gender discrimination and infanticide has reduced," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government wants to expand and strengthen the presence of credit societies started by the women beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana in the state. He observed that the representation of women will increase in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies due to reservation by 2029.

He shared the Governor's view that the participation of women will be important in the achievement of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Minister Aditi Tatkare said that Maharashtra has emerged as the top state in the successful implementation of the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' initiative.

"To bring women into the mainstream and increase their participation in administration, the special Gram Sabhas have been organised across the state today on the occasion of Women's Day, and they will be organised in the future as well. The department is working to increase the percentage of girls in higher education," she added.

The minister expressed confidence that the state will be at the forefront of increasing the number of girls in the education sector.

She said the government is making efforts to ensure women's progress in the health, industry, economic and social sectors.

Earlier, the Governor and the Chief Minister Fadnavis felicitated 10 outstanding women achievers from the state.

The Governor unveiled the RuPay card with a photograph of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the presence of CM Fadnavis, Minister Tatkare, Maharashtra State Women Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar and Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik.

