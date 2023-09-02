Travis Barker suddenly leaves Blink-182 during Europe Tour

Los Angeles, Sept 2 (IANS) Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker left the group early during their Europe tour to attend to his own family problems, leading him to fly straight home.

"Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States," the group wrote on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

"The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available,” reports Eonline.

Kourtney Kardashian did not comment on the situation, though Barket for his part did post several photos on his Instagram Story early Sept. 1 from what appeared to be a prayer room.

Prior to the 47-year-old's temporary departure from tour, Blink-182 was set to take this stage this weekend in the United Kingdom, before heading to Ireland, Belgium and Germany next week.

Travis reunited with his bandmates Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge for a Blink-182 world tour earlier this year, and it's been a memorable few months for the group.

Kardashian, (44), and Barker, (47), announced the news of Kourtney Kardashain’s Pregnancy in June by recreating a moment from the band's 1999 music video, ‘All The Small Things’.

In the footage shared by the couple, ‘The Kardashians’ star stood in the audience of a Blink-182 concert holding a sign that read, “Travis I’m pregnant." Weeks later, the duo announced that they were expecting a son.

The couple’s baby boy will be their first child together, with Barker already sharing son Landon, (19), and daughter Alabama, (17), with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kardashain, on her part co-parents her son Mason, (13), daughter Penelope, (11), and son Reign, (8), with her ex Scott Disick.

