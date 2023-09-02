Ragging death: JU registrar threatened of dire consequences if key accused is harmed

Kolkata, Sep 2 (IANS) The registrar of Kolkata’s iconic Jadavpur University (JU) Snehomonju Basu has reportedly received a letter threatening of dire consequences if the Saurav Chowdhury, the prime accused in the ragging-related death of a fresher, is harmed.

Basu has submitted the letter -- addressed to the registrar and joint- registrar of JU --, to the Jadavpur police.

It is learnt that the sender of the letter has identified himself as Rana Roy, a professor by profession.

However, the JU authorities have confirmed to the police that the university faculty does not include anyone named Rana Roy. The police have started an investigation on the source of such a threatening letter.

The letter reportedly started with unprintable abuses. “Sourav is the pride of JU. He had been falsely implicated by the police under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. You have to take the responsibility if he is harmed even a bit. Just a bullet of a revolver will be enough for that,” the letter read.

Sourav was the first among 13 arrested by the police since the unfortunate death of the fresher on August 10. He is a former post- graduate student of mathematics with JU.

Initial investigation has proved that he was not only the prime accused in running the ragging- menace at the students’ hostel of the university where the tragedy took place on August 10, but also acted as the final word in accommodation- related administrative decision at the hostel.

Following his arrest questions were raised about how former students could play such important roles in hostel- related administrative affairs.

Following the tragedy, the JU authorities also imposed major restrictions on former students of the university occupying important positions in the hostel.

JU authorities also took initiative for separating the hostel for the fresher or first- year students.

