Trans woman accuses ‘partner’ of dumping him after gender change

Kaushambhi, July 6 (IANS) A 22-year ‘man’ has accused his partner of forcing him to undergo a sex change to solemnise their marriage and then abandoning him after living for a couple of months as ‘husband and wife’.

The victim has lodged a complaint against the ‘husband’, his father and uncle under Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and Section 3 (2) (v) of the SC/ST Act with Kaushambhi police accusing them of assaulting him, snatching his money and making casteist remarks.

The victim, a resident of Majhiyarai Chak, said he fell in love with another man from Hishambad area of the district in 2016. The accused forced him to undergo a sex change operation after which they solemnised their marriage at a local temple about two years ago, he added.

SP (Kaushambhi) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said, “After changing his gender through an operation, they started living as husband and wife. The accused promised the victim that he would never abandon him despite societal and family pressure. However, things took an ugly turn when he started neglecting the victim and later abandoned him about 2-3 months ago.”

The complainant told police that his ‘husband’ was now not even taking his calls. “The accused’s father and uncle threatened me with dire consequences. I underwent sex change surgery at a cost of Rs 8 lakh and now they have even taken Rs 6 lakh from me that I had earned through singing and dancing over the years,” the victim alleged.

The SP said the family members of the accused said that the complainant was transgender and never underwent any sex change surgery. “When the cops sought the details of the hospital from the victim where he had undergone a sex change operation, he could not provide details and kept on making excuses. Further probe is on,” Srivastava added.

