Tragedy casts shadow over Indore's Gair festival, CM junks participation

Indore, March 19 (IANS) A tragic incident marred the vibrant spirit of Indore’s famed Rangpanchami celebration, leading Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav to cancel his participation in the festivities.

On his official X handle, the Chief Minister expressed his profound sorrow upon learning about the unfortunate death of a person, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a tractor-related accident. As a gesture of support, he announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the deceased's next of kin.

Dr Yadav was scheduled to participate in the festivity of Gair and support the organiser's move to get the celebration UNESCO recognition. The world-renowned Gair procession, a hallmark of Rangpanchami in Indore -- India’s cleanest city -- is going on. This lively event features nearly a million litres of water and thousands of kilograms of vibrant ‘gulaal’ filling the air with colour.

Preparations started in full swing for this grand spectacle. Three Gair processions and one Phag Yatra are taking place this year, with the historic Rajwada covered to protect it from the burst of colours. The city, as per tradition, has observed a public holiday to mark the occasion.

Every year, the streets of Indore come alive during Rangpanchami, as locals and tourists alike revel in an explosion of colours. Rangpanchami marks the grand finale of Holi -- a festival deeply rooted in Hindu tradition, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The festivities begin with Holika Dahan, an evening bonfire on the full moon night of Phalguna, accompanied by songs, dances, and prayers commemorating the mythical tale of Holika’s defeat.

As Indore bids adieu to the season of colours, the iconic Gair procession remains a source of the city’s pride. Since 2020, the district administration and organisers have actively pursued UNESCO recognition.

